Camp politics heats up ahead of municipal poll results

Even before the results are announced, camp politics has begun in the state. As a precautionary measure, the BRS leadership has shifted its municipal candidates to different locations to protect them from alleged horse-trading.

According to reports, the party has shifted contesting candidates from Suryapet Municipality to undisclosed locations. Party leaders said there are 48 wards in the ULB and a tough contest is underway between the BRS and the Congress party. Former Minister G Jagadish Reddy reportedly took 45 contesting candidates to a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The candidates are likely to be brought to the counting centres on the day of counting.

Elections were held on February 11 and the State Election Commission will release the results after counting on February 13. The results are expected to be announced late at night. The indirect elections for mayor/deputy mayor and chairperson/deputy chairperson will be held on February 16.

Party leaders said the camp politics would continue until the election of mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons in the ULBs is completed. They suspect that the ruling party may attempt to poach their councillors and, to prevent any such move, the party has shifted them to safe locations.

Similar developments were reported in districts such as Adilabad, Asifabad and Mancherial, where BRS and BJP leaders moved candidates into camps. In Chennur and Ketanapally, candidates were also preparing to shift to farmhouses near Hyderabad. Camp politics is likely to continue until February 16.