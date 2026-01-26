Cancellation of tenders is proof of scam in Singareni, says Harish

Hyderabad: Stating that the cancellation of the Naini tender itself proves that serious irregularities had taken place, BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao on Sunday accused the Congress government of changing tender rules to favour select contractors linked to the Chief Minister. He also demanded a judicial or CBI probe into all coal and solar tenders issued by Singareni Collieries.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, BRS leader T. Harish Rao accused the Congress government of large-scale irregularities in Singareni Collieries. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was at the centre of the scam, while his brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, emerged as the main beneficiary.

“When the Chief Minister himself is at the centre of the issue, how can justice be expected by merely speaking to him?” he questioned.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s recent press conference, Harish Rao said it was akin to “a thief accusing the watchman.” He alleged that instead of giving clear answers to corruption charges, irrelevant documents were presented to mislead the public.

Harish Rao said it was misleading to compare tender conditions for a small supply item, such as a cloth-drying machine in a Sainik School, with Singareni’s overburden (OB) contracts involving thousands of crores of rupees.

He questioned why tenders finalised in January at seven per cent below the estimated cost, without any site visit condition, were later reissued in May with new conditions and awarded at rates higher than the estimated cost. He alleged that Singareni’s profits of nearly Rs 6,900 crore were concealed and that workers’ bonuses were reduced.

“That money is being used for the Chief Minister’s publicity and political expenses,” he charged.

Harish Rao accused the Deputy Chief Minister of avoiding direct answers and using verbal tactics instead of addressing the core issues. He said Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana and not to any individual, minister, or group of contractors. The coal major was built on the principles of transparency, competition, and fairness, all of which have now been destroyed, he alleged.

He further alleged that the Congress government altered policies after coming to power to benefit select contractors. He pointed out that three fundamental questions remain unanswered: who is responsible for the scam, how much financial loss has occurred, and who benefited from it.

Harish Rao accused the government of attempting to shield the Chief Minister and his relatives instead of protecting Singareni’s interests. He rejected claims that the site visit certificate system existed earlier, stating that there had never been a requirement for site visit certificates for OB removal works in Singareni.

The BRS leader demanded that the government release a white paper detailing how many site visits were conducted, how many certificates were issued, and why others were rejected. He alleged that tender conditions were changed without holding mandatory meetings with contractors or recording minutes.

Harish Rao also accused both the Congress and the BJP of trying to weaken Singareni and push it towards privatisation.