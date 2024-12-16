Candidates charged for cloakroom at MNR Medical College; TGPSC orders refund

Hyderabad - Sangareddy: In one of the instances, a few Group II candidates on Sunday alleged that one of the centres at MNR Medical College, Sangareddy, was collecting Rs 50 to Rs 100 from each of them to keep their mobile phones, bags, and other belongings in the cloakroom on Sunday. According to a few candidates, they refused to pay any amount, but then the management refused to keep their belongings with them safely.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) had allotted 1,183 students to MNR Medical College. After finding out about the incident, Additional Collector Chandrashekhar visited the examination centre and directed the college management not to collect any charges from the candidates.

He also directed them to return the collected amount to the candidates. Meanwhile, TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkateswam told The Hans India, “The commission will see that no such charges are levied. Adding, the commission will give instructions strictly. Normally, the class IV staff of these institutions resort to such activities, which we will promptly prohibit.”