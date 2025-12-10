Candidates woo voters with cash offers for girl children

Rajanna Sircilla: As local body elections intensify, unconventional promises and incentives by candidates have begun drawing public attention across villages in Rajanna Sircilla district. This time, pledges linked to the birth and marriage of girl children have emerged as a major talking point, with candidates issuing written assurances and widely circulating them on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Bond-paper promises on ‘girl child welfare’

In Mangallapalli village of Konaraopet mandal, sarpanch candidate Uppala Rajavva has taken campaigning to a new level by issuing written assurances on bond paper and sharing them widely through village WhatsApp groups.

She has promised:

♦ A fixed deposit of Rs 5,000 in the name of every newborn girl child

♦ A marriage gift of Rs 5,116 to young women

♦ Payment of house tax and water bills for five years

♦ Free supply of purified drinking water and provision of motors for borewells

These assurances, circulated on social media, have become a major topic of discussion in the village and neighbouring areas.

WhatsApp campaign promising Rs 2,000 per girl child

In Narayanapur village of Ellareddypet mandal, sarpanch candidate Orpu Rajender has also launched a distinctive campaign. He has promised to provide Rs 2,000 for every girl child born in the village over the next five years and has been actively promoting the pledge through door-to-door campaigns and WhatsApp groups.

Rs 10,000 deposit promise in Vemulawada (Urban)

In Arepalli village of Vemulawada Urban mandal, sarpanch candidate Itikyala Raju has centered his campaign on child welfare promises.

His main pledges include:

♦ A fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 in the name of every girl child

♦ Display of large flex banners listing eight major promises

♦ Assurances of resolving village issues and implementing development works with the support of local MLA Adi Srinivas

Promises spark debate in villages

The trend of offering personal financial assurances — on a scale comparable to or beyond government welfare schemes — has opened a new chapter in rural election campaigning.

While many villagers are curious and hopeful, others are actively debating whether these promises will be implemented or remain confined to the election season.