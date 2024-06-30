Cantonment Civil Areas merged with GHMC due to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's special initiative, says MLA Sri Ganesh

In a momentous occasion, Cantonment Legislator Sri Ganesh expressed his gratitude towards Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, for the successful merger of Cantonment Civil Areas with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The celebratory event, which took place at Ambedkar Chowrastha in Picket, saw Congress leaders, workers, and the people of Cantonment coming together to offer their thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at the event, Legislator Sri Ganesh highlighted the efforts made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in addressing the longstanding issues of the Cantonment Board. He mentioned that as a former local MP, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had raised the concerns of the Cantonment Board in the parliament multiple times and had also consulted with the Defense Minister to push for the merger. Additionally, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently laid the foundation stone for the elevated corridor at Paradise, showcasing his commitment to improving infrastructure in the area.

The merger of Cantonment Civil Areas with GHMC was described as a significant achievement, fulfilling the wishes of the Cantonment people. The event was attended by senior Cantonment residents, Congress leaders, youth activists, and women leaders, who all came together to celebrate this historic moment. The initiative taken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was lauded as a testament to his dedication to addressing the needs of the people and improving the local governance structure.

Overall, the merger of Cantonment Civil Areas with GHMC was made possible due to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's special initiative, bringing much-needed relief and development opportunities to the Cantonment residents.