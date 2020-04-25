Case filed on Indonesians who toured in Telangana

The Vemulawada police have registered cases against 12 Indonesians who toured in Telangana. They were booked on the charges of violating Visa norms by participating in religious meet amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Also, four people who provided shelter to the foreigners and three others were also booked in the case.

Vemulawada SI Rafique said that 12 Indonesians and two from Uttar Pradesh had visited Vemulawada and later toured in Karimnagar and Ramagundam.

The police found that the Indonesians has arrived in the city to attend Ijtema organised by several Muslim organisations. However, a few also attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and later toured in Karimnagar. It was then when the police officials asked them to produce a medical certificate, the Indonesians visited a hospital where the hospital staff found the symptoms of coronavirus.

The Indonesian team has sent shock waves among the residents in the town after all the team including those who came in contact have tested positive for coronavirus.