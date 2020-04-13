Case booked against 11 for giving shelter for Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have booked a case against Telangana Tablighi Jamaat president Ikram Ali and 10 others for giving shelter for the attendees who participated Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin.

The police found that the local Jamaat leaders have given shelter to Markaz attendees at Mallepally by violating government rules with the outbreak of Coronavirus. This attendees also include some foreigners.

In this context, the Habib Nagar police have booked a case against Telangana Tablighi chief Ikram Ali and 10 others under Epidemic Disease Act. However, Ikram Ali denied the charges that they have not violated the rules and not given shelter to anyone.

It's known that the police held a few people who were taking shelter here and shifted them to the isolation facilities. Later, the officials also declared the area as containment zone.

On the other side, the Telangana government said that the majority of Coronavirus positive cases registered in the state are related to Markaz event. So far, a total of 531 Coronavirus active cases were recorded across Telangana, where 16 died while receiving treatment for the virus. With the increase of the COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30th.