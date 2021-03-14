Cash splurge, Bogus votes: Backroom manoeuvring takes centrestage

Warangal: It was a hectic Saturday for the major contenders in the fray for the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat as they focus on backroom manoeuvring to woo the voters after a blitzkrieg of electioneering until Friday evening.

Understandably, both the ruling TRS and the BJP that have been at loggerheads for the last few months, especially since Dubbaka Assembly by-poll and the intensity aggravated further in the GHMC elections. With both the parties taking this election as prestige, the candidates leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Although there are as many as 71 candidates in the fray for the MLC seat, it's said that the main contest would be between Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (TRS), Gujjula Premender Reddy (BJP), S Ramulu Naik (Congress), Prof Kodandaram (TJS), G Rani Rudrama (Yuva Telangana), Cheruku Sudhakar (Inti Party) and B Jaya Saradhi Reddy (CPI).

Even though Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who initially appeared not interested to seek reelection, TRS leadership persuaded him to stay in the contest, believing him to be the right person. In some way or other, Palla has connection with all three Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda erstwhile districts.

But students and unemployed youth appeared clearly against the TRS. While Palla has the advantage of four ministers and a host of legislators, BJP's Premender Reddy forged ahead in the campaigning with a renewed enthusiasm to continue its winning streak.

Congress got into the electioneering a bit late. Several top leaders including TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy spearheaded its candidate Ramulu Naik's campaign. Prof Kodandaram himself was the star campaigner for his election crusade. He banked on his reputation that made him popular during the Telangana Movement. He tried to drive home by exposing the TRS failures. As expected, he was able to gain the support of students and unemployed youth.

Rani Rudrama with her firebrand campaigning appeared to be a contender to watch in this election. Her aggressive electioneering certainly caught the eye of the people. Cheruku Sudhakar (Inti Party), a wellknown Telangana activist, and Left-backed B Jaya Saradhi Reddy (CPI) have also made their mark in the electioneering.

Almost all the contenders used the social media extensively as it was difficult to catch hold of the graduate voters.

BJP nominee Premender Reddy said, "The TRS has enrolled a large number of bogus graduate votes and camped them in several function halls to vote on Sunday. TRS was also splurging huge amounts to influence the voters. The ruling party is using every trick to lure the voters."