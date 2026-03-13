CBI serves notice on Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday served formal notices on Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha regarding the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The notice informs her that an application or petition has been presented and is fixed for a hearing in the Delhi High Court on 16 March 2026 at 10.30 AM. A CBI official visited the residence of Kavitha to hand over the documents personally.

The notice clearly states that should she wish to argue against the petition, she is at liberty to do so on the fixed date or any subsequent postponed date. However, it also cautions that in default of her appearance, the matter will be heard and decided exparte in her absence. This follows the standard legal procedure where an investigating agency files an appeal in a higher court. Responding to the development, Kavitha stated that she would take a final decision after consulting with her legal team. Taking to the social media platform X, she confirmed receiving the notice at approximately 12.30 PM. She expressed her intention to respond appropriately through official channels and reiterated her confidence that the truth would eventually prevail.

Kavitha further confirmed her commitment to fully cooperate with the legal machinery during the proceedings. She requested all relevant stakeholders not to misinterpret the serving of the notice in any way that could dent the sanctity of the legal framework.

As the March 16 date approaches, the legal representatives for the Telangana Jagruthi President are expected to prepare their arguments to present before the Delhi High Court to address the claims made in the CBI petition.