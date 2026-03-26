CCPA warns hotels against levying ‘LPG charges’ in bills

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Close on the heels of online food delivery platforms like Swiggy hiking platform charges following increases in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a strong advisory against hotels and restaurants imposing additional charges such as “LPG charges,” “gas surcharge,” or “fuel cost recovery” in consumer bills.

A CCPA communique said on Wednesday that the authority has termed the practice an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and directed that no such charges shall be levied automatically.

The advisory comes in response to grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and media reports highlighting that certain establishments were adding these charges by default, over and above the menu price and applicable taxes.

The CCPA clarified that input costs, including fuel, LPG, electricity, and other operational expenses, are part of the business overheads and must be factored into menu pricing, not recovered through separate mandatory charges.

The authority stressed that the price displayed in the menu must be the final price payable by consumers, exclusive of applicable taxes. Any attempt to impose additional charges under a different nomenclature “amounts to a violation of the CCPA guidelines dated July 4, 2022, and may attract strict action.”

Consumers encountering such practices have been advised to request the removal of the charge from the bill given to them by the hotels. It asked people to lodge complaints on the NCH helpline (1915) or mobile app, “file complaints before the Consumer Commission via the e-Jagriti portal, or submit grievances to the District Collector or directly to the CCPA,” it added.