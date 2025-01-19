CCTV cams, new tech can rein in bank robberies, thefts: Rachakonda top cop

Hyderabad: Bank robberies and thefts can be prevented with the help of CCTV cameras and other modern technology, said CP Sudheer Babu, IPS. In view of the recent incidents of bank robberies in Raiparti, Bidar and Mangalore, he held a coordination meeting at Rachakonda Commissionerate Office in Neredmet with the Chief Officers and other staff of all banks under Rachakonda today as part of the anti-crime measures regarding the precautions and security arrangements to be taken by banks in the Rachakonda Commissionerate to provide adequate security and instill public confidence in banks.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Sudheer Babu IPS said banking sector is a pillar for the survival of the society and the progress of various business and commercial activities. He said people keep their hard earned money in bank with great confidence and depend on banks for their growth through business and other commercial activities. CP stated that special attention is being given by the Rachakonda police to the banks as part of the daily patrolling duties to provide adequate protection to such banks.

DCP Yadadri Rajesh Chandra, IPS, DCP LB Nagar Praveen Kumar IPS, DCP Malkajgiri Padmaja IPS, DCP Crime Aravind Babu, DCP Maheshwaram Sunitha Reddy, DCP SOT 1 Ramana Reddy, DCP SOT 2 Muralidhar, ACP IT Cell Narendra Goud, ACP CCRB Ramesh and other officials participated.(NSS)