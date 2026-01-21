Celebrations erupt in TG as Nitin Nabin takes charge as National BJP president

Hyderabad: Celebrations were witnessed at the BJP state headquarters on Tuesday as Nitin Nabeen officially assumed charge as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Telangana State Office of the party turned festive, with leaders and activists bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans of “Jai BJP.” The atmosphere reflected the enthusiasm of party cadres across the state. On the occasion, BJP Telangana State Vice-President Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud unfurled the party flag.

Senior leaders, including State General Secretaries Dr N Gautam Rao and Vemula Ashok, BJP Yuva Morcha State President Ganesh Kunde, ST Morcha State President Ravi Nayak, OBC Morcha State President Anand Goud, Mahila Morcha State President Dr Shilpa Reddy, along with party secretaries and activists, participated in large numbers, showcasing unity and strength.

Earlier in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and senior leaders attended the grand ceremony at the BJP headquarters. Nitin Nabeen received his certificate of election from the Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman. At 45, Nabeen’s elevation to the top post was hailed as a reflection of the party’s democratic ethos. Having served five consecutive terms as MLA from Bankipur constituency in Bihar, he expressed pride in taking up this responsibility, pledging dedication to the party’s vision.

Speaking to the media, Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud emphasised that only in the BJP can an ordinary worker rise to the highest positions, unlike other parties, where leadership is hereditary. He highlighted that Nabeen’s election demonstrates the party’s commitment to empowering youth and grassroots workers, noting the BJP’s vast membership of over 30 crore.

Dr Goud further called upon Telangana BJP workers to strengthen the organisation under the leadership of State President Shri N. Ramchandra Rao, with the goal of bringing the saffron flag to power in Telangana as a gift to Prime Minister Modi and National President Nabeen.