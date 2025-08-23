Center to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in North East: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Reviews Central Schemes in Meghalaya

Shillong/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Shillong Secretariat on Friday to assess the implementation of Central Government-sponsored schemes and development initiatives in Meghalaya. The meeting brought together senior officials from various departments, including Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil Ahmed and Director General of Police Idashish Nongrang.

During the session, Bandi Sanjay Kumar interacted with officials on a department-wise basis to understand the progress and challenges in executing key schemes across the state. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed special focus on the development of the North-Eastern region, transforming it from a neglected frontier into a priority zone for national growth.

Highlighting the scale of investment, the Union Minister noted that since the formation of a dedicated Ministry for the North-East under the Modi government, over Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure, connectivity, health, education, and livelihood programs. “Before 2014, the North-East was overlooked. Today, it stands at the center of India’s development vision,” he said.

Officials briefed the Minister on the positive reception of Central schemes among the people of Meghalaya. They reported that initiatives such as PMGSY (rural roads), Jal Jeevan Mission (drinking water), and Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) have made a significant impact on ground-level development and public welfare.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar underscored that the Prime Minister’s commitment goes beyond financial allocations. “Sending Union Ministers to personally review progress in each state reflects the government’s resolve to ensure that development reaches every citizen. It’s about listening to the people and acting on their aspirations,” he said.

The Minister also encouraged state officials to maintain synergy with Central departments to fast-track implementation and ensure transparency and accountability. He assured continued support from the Ministry of Home Affairs in strengthening governance and infrastructure in Meghalaya.

The review meeting concluded with a call for collaborative efforts between the Centre and the state to sustain momentum in development and deliver tangible outcomes for the people of Meghalaya. The Union Minister’s visit is part of a broader initiative to monitor and energize Central schemes across the North-Eastern states.