Central Minister Kishan Reddy Criticises Congress and BRS for Neglecting Telangana Liberation Day
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day 2024, Central Minister Kishan Reddy, also the BJP State President, sharply criticised the Congress and BRS parties for allegedly undermining the significance of the day. Speaking at the BJP state office, Reddy accused these parties of engaging in "dilapidated politics" by aligning with the Majlis party, which he claimed is the inheritor of the Razakar legacy.
Reddy emphasised that September 17 marks a historic moment when Telangana was liberated from despotic rule, with many sacrifices made by countless individuals. He praised the role of Sardar Patel in overcoming the Nizam's rule, highlighting the significant struggle and liberation efforts that led to Telangana’s independence.
The BJP’s event on Telangana Liberation Day featured a national flag hoisting ceremony conducted by Reddy himself, who extended his greetings to the people of the state. Reddy also took the opportunity to express his satisfaction over the simultaneous celebration of several significant events: Liberation Day, Vishwakarma Jayanti, Ganesh Shobha Yatra, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
Central Minister Reddy noted that the central government has been officially observing Telangana Liberation Day for the past three years, contrasting this with the Congress and BRS's approach, which he described as politically motivated and neglectful. He called on the people of Telangana to stand against what he termed as the "malevolent politics" of these parties and emphasised the importance of recognizing and celebrating Telangana’s liberation.