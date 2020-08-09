Central team meets CS Somesh Kumar on Corona management in Telangana

Hyderabad: Niti Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul along with senior officials of the Central government on Sunday met Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and reviewed the management of Covid 19 situation in the State.

The Chief Secretary informed the central team that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been monitoring the situation pertaining to the pandemic daily and under his guidance the State government has achieved considerable progress on all parameters.

The official said that the State has ramped up testing facilities, hospital infrastructure, availability of oxygen beds etc. Further adequate stock of all key consumables and equipment have been ensured. In addition, 4000 posts of health care professionals have been sanctioned since March this year to address the issue of human resources, he added.

Home isolation of the patients is being monitored through the Home Isolation Telemedicine and Management (HITAM) app. The Health department is being assisted by a team of senior officers for support on key thematic areas of pandemic management.