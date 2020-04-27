Central team should take suggestions of opposition says V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday has demanded the Central team which is visiting Telangana to take suggestions from the opposition parties of the State on anti-corona operations.

Addressing the media, he said that the state government has been neglecting the migrant labourers, as they were not voters of the state.

He said that as there was no work here, the migrant labourers have been travelling on foot for hundreds of kilometers to reach their native places.

He wanted the State government to announce the donations it has received for anti-Corona operations, for migrants. He suggested that Rs 20 crore would be enough to take care of the migrant labourers.