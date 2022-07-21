Centre denies national status to Kaleshwaram, says it has no investment clearance

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that the Kaleshwaram project is not eligible to be included under the national project. Union Minister Bisweshwar Tudu gave a written reply to the question asked by Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha.

It was revealed that in 2016 and 2018, CM KCR had asked the Prime Minister to give national status to the Kaleswaram project. The minister clarified that Telangana government has not taken any permissions regarding this project. He said that if there are permissions, the High Power Steering Committee should look into it and approve the project to get thenational status.

The Central Jal Shakti Department has clarified that there is no investment permission for Kaleshwaram.