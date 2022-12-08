Centre insulted Telangana people by not purchasing rice, flays Harish Rao

Telangana Minister Harish Rao flagged that the BJP government has insulted the people of Telangana by not procuring rice. The minister inaugurated a water tank with a capacity of 40,000 liters in Gatlamalya, Nangunur Mandal, Siddipet District. After that a collective sheep shed was started followed by distribution of clothes to the beneficiaries in the sheds and opened primary health center was opened. Speaking on this occasion, the minister reminded that when CM KCR was an MLA, he brought a dispensary for the benefit of the people of village in Nangunur mandal.



He said that a double line road has been constructed from Nangunur, the mandal center to Kata, and water sources have increased with electricity sub-stations and seven check dams. The minister explained that the PHC in the mandal center was brought to Gatlamalya village. He said that Rs.2 crores have been sanctioned for the temporary building and permanent building in the ANM sub-centre. The Minister assured that water from Kaleswaram will be brought in this Yasangi and filled with water in Nangunur's big stream.



Harish Rao explained the manner in which Telangana State Government is implementing the welfare schemes.



Along with the minister, State Oil Fed Vice Chairman Edla Somireddy, leaders Japa Srikanth Reddy, DMHO Dr. Kashinath, local leaders and other public representatives were present.