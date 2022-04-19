Centre not keen on encouraging State, says KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the Centre was not keen on giving encouragement to Telangana which has been the most victorious State in the country during the last seven years.

The minister was making a presentation in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on e-Commerce on 'Promotion and Regulation of e-Commerce in India' at the Telangana Assembly. He demanded the Centre to bring out a national policy on e-Commerce.

Rao said when decisions are taken irrespective of party affiliation there would be development. "The Centre should remember that development of Telangana means development of India".

He also recalled that the per capita income and GSDP of Telangana had doubled during the last few years. "It is a moment of pride that Telangana was contributing to the backward regions of the country; hence the Centre needs to support Telangana more.

The minister said the Centre was denying the Bayyaram steel plant, the Railway Coach Factory, the National Design Centre and special industrial incentives to Telangana which were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. He demanded a special programme be formulated for the micro and medium industrial sector in the country and large-scale financial incentives provided.