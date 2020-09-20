Centre pats Telangana for Covid management

Hyderabad: The Union government complemented the Telangana State for managing the corona pandemic and maintaining low case fatality rate compared with national average. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal along with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and enquired about the steps taken in containing the spread of virus.



The Cabinet Secretary appreciated the TS government for ramping up the number of Covid tests and making testing facilities available in large number of locations across the State such as Primary Health Centres, Urban Health Centres and Basthi dawakhanas.

The Chief Secretary informed that the government is having a close watch on the situation and fully geared up to handle the pandemic, even as the number of positive cases have started declining. Explaining the various measures taken by the State government , Somesh Kumar said that RTCPR testing is being done on every person who is found symptomatic under rapid antigen test.

The government has formulated a strategy to make all beds equipped with oxygen facilities. Special focus is being laid on managing the situation in the districts, he added. Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, Director Drugs Control Dr Preeti Meena and other health officials also attended the conference.