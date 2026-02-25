Centre pushes for aviation infra devpt in telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy met Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi Tuesday. The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing and proposed airport projects across the state, with a focus on Warangal, Adilabad and Pedapalli.

The ministers emphasised the importance of regular review meetings to ensure timely progress and quick resolution of challenges. This collaborative approach aims to accelerate the pace of development and strengthen connectivity in Telangana. In Warangal, land acquisition has been successfully completed, with 953 acres earmarked for the airport. Plans include a 2,500-metre runway, and the design and scope of work are being finalised. The foundation stone is expected to be laid in July 2026, marking a major milestone in the project.

Meanwhile, in Adilabad, land acquisition for terminal and infrastructure facilities is yet to begin.

However, the Ministry of Defence has agreed to allow usage of its existing land for the runway. Discussions are ongoing between the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Defence to finalize modalities for joint usage of the airport.

At Pedapalli, 980 acres have been identified for the project. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently conducting a feasibility study to assess the viability and scope of development. UMs Kishan Reddy and K Rammohan Naidu held at review meeting on the Telangana Aviation Infrastructure Development in New Delhi on Tuesday.