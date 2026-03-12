Centre to buy 1.25 L tonnes of pulses from TG

New Delhi: About 1.25 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds grown during the current 2025-26 rabi (winter season) will be procured from Telangana at a minimum support price (MSP), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The procurement at MSP will cost about Rs 894 crore. Currently, pulses and oilseeds grown in the rabi (winter) season are underway. The procurement will be undertaken under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as part of the PM-AASHA framework. PSS activates during peak harvest if prices drop below MSP, with procurement limited to 25 per cent of national production.

In an official statement, the ministry said 29,860 tonnes of gram, 37,020 tonnes of black gram, 55,285 tonnes of groundnut, and 3,690 tonnes of sunflower seed will be procured under PSS from Telangana.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the procurement will not only ensure remunerative prices for Telangana farmers but will also boost the production of pulses and oilseeds.

“Our goal is to ensure that every farmer in the country receives full respect and value for their hard work,” he added. Central agencies like NAFED and NCCF buy directly from pre-registered farmers meeting Fair Average Quality standards, bypassing middlemen.

The central government covers all procurement costs and losses.