Centre's contribution to TS' development a big zero: TRS working chief

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Centre's contribution to the Telangana development was a big zero as not a single extra rupee was received during the BJP-led NDA government.

In an informal interaction with media here at Telangana Bhavan, KTR lashed out at the BJP for releasing charge sheet against the TRS government. KTR said that people would issue charge sheet to BJP and Congress for not developing towns while they were in power.

"These parties are making statements only for publicity... the political parties which do not have candidates to field should focus on the places where they are weak.

Laxman should focus on elections rather than releasing charge sheets," said KTR, adding that the Opposition parties are not in a position to see the development works of TRS government during the last six years.

The Centre has given not a single rupee additional which the other states are receiving. The BJP leaders should give details of funds allocated to the towns in the State. The TRS leader further attacked the BJP leaders asking them what the Centre had done to Telangana.

"Laxman should disclose how many cities have become smart and Amrut was flowing in how many cities. BJP leaders should take us to the Smart cities.

People of the State will always support KCR even if BJP enact any number of dramas," said KTR. He said that the Congress and BJP have no candidates to field in many of the wards and they are campaigning for rebel candidates of TRS. KTR also asked the Congress leaders as to when they would come to power and when they would implement the promises they are making.

The Congress leaders are bringing up vision document only to deceive people. He alleged that the Congress and BJP have colluded and are having

immoral alliance.