Centre’s Janaushadhi scheme aims to ease public healthcare burden : Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra at Doctor Street in Mukarampura, Karimnagar, on Saturday, aiming to make essential medicines affordable for the common people.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had been establishing Janaushadhi Kendras across the country to reduce the financial burden of purchasing medicines. He noted that rising costs at private medical shops were making it difficult for poor families to access treatment.

He urged residents to make use of the low-cost generic medicines available at these centres, which are being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. The scheme aims to promote the use of quality generic drugs and ensure their availability even in rural areas.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said schemes such as Ayushman Bharat were introduced to ensure that medical expenses do not become a burden on the underprivileged. However, he acknowledged that many people still struggle to afford expensive branded medicines.

The Minister stated that the government was committed to making healthcare accessible to all sections of society and that Janaushadhi Kendras would play a key role in reducing out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines.