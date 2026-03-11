Centre’s thumbs up to 18,213 PMAY scheme houses in urban areas

The Central government has approved proposals to construct 18,213 houses in urban areas of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 (PMAY-U) scheme, Housing Corporation Managing Director VP Gautam said on Tuesday.

According to him, the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) of PMAY-U 2.0 cleared the state government’s proposals during a meeting held in New Delhi.

Under the scheme, houses will be constructed in 118 urban areas across the state. Each house will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh aimed at providing permanent housing for eligible poor families.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 910.65 crore. Of this, the Central Government will provide Rs 273.20 crore, while the State Government will bear Rs. 637.45 crore.

Gautam said the Centre has formally agreed to release its share of Rs. 273.20 crore for the implementation of the housing programme. The approval is expected to accelerate housing construction activities in urban areas.

He noted that the initiative forms part of the government’s efforts to ensure that all eligible poor families receive permanent housing.

The Managing Director added that the decision would significantly support the implementation of the Indiramma housing programme in urban areas and help speed up construction works across the state.

Officials said the approval of these projects will enable the state to move forward with housing construction in multiple municipalities and urban local bodies, benefiting thousands of economically weaker families.