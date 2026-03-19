CGL FC announces free trials ahead of national league season

The All India Football Federation has announced that the Indian Football League (formerly I-League 3) 2025–26 season will begin on April 10. In preparation, Citadel Godavari Legends (CGL) Football Club, which qualified for the nationals by winning the AP Super Cup, is conducting free, open selection trials for its senior team.

The trials will be held at the Gymkhana Football Ground in Secunderabad on March 21 and 22. Interested players can report at 7:30 am, with sessions scheduled from 8 am to 11 am on both days. The club aims to identify talented players to represent it on the national stage.

As per AIFF, the league will feature a group stage with teams divided into four groups, followed by a centralised play-off round. The top two teams will secure promotion to I-League 2 for the 2026–27 season.