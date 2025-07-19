Chaitanya Mahila Sangham Launches Awareness Drive to Prevent Suicides in KT Doddi KGBV Hostel

Gadwal: In response to the alarming increase in suicides at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential hostels across Telangana, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), under the leadership of the Gadwal Committee, organized an awareness campaign at the KGBV hostel in KT Doddi. The objective was to counsel young girls against suicide and to foster emotional resilience and awareness.

The awareness meeting was presided over by Rekha Revathi, the District Secretary of CMS-Gadwal. The organization visited the hostel where a recent incident involving a suicide attempt had occurred. Speaking on the occasion, Revathi emphasized that no student should consider suicide under any circumstances, and that all problems—no matter how big or small—should be brought to the attention of teachers or staff.

Addressing the influence of media and films, CMS members urged students to avoid getting emotionally involved in romantic relationships at such a young and vulnerable stage. Instead, they encouraged the girls to stay focused on education, strive for a better future, and aim for self-reliance and independence.

The speakers also reminded students of the hard work and sacrifices made by their parents—many of whom work as daily wage laborers—to provide them an opportunity to study. They stressed that by acquiring an education and securing employment, the girls could provide invaluable support to their families and lead empowered lives.

To help students express themselves more comfortably, CMS suggested electing class leaders who could collectively represent student concerns to teachers or hostel authorities in the form of written petitions. This method, they said, could bridge communication gaps and resolve issues more effectively.

Students were also encouraged to broaden their horizons by reading books beyond their syllabus and to develop social awareness by participating in community and extracurricular activities. The session served not just as a safety net but as a motivational boost for young girls to believe in their potential.

The awareness program saw the participation of:

Jayamma, CMS Gadwal District President

Revathi, Gadwal District Secretary

Rani, CMS member

Anita, Vanaparthi District Convener

Jyothi, CMS State Convener

Sridevi, Co-Convener

At the conclusion of the event, Padmavati, the Hostel Special Officer, congratulated the CMS team for their timely and compassionate initiative.

The Chaitanya Mahila Sangham-Gadwal Committee continues to play a vital role in empowering women and youth, especially in rural Telangana, through awareness, advocacy, and social intervention programs.