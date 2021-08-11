Top
Chalk out plan to tackle COVID-19 third wave: Telangana HC tells govt.

  • High court asks Telangana government to prepare a plan to fight against COVID-19
  • The court also directed to submit the research report made by the Sero Surveillance and the COVID-19 committee

Telangana high court on Wednedsay asked the state government to chalk out a plan to tackle third wave of coronavirus. It also asked the government to ensure the people are not gathered at one place during Ganesh festivities.

The court also asked the government to notify COVID-19 precautionary measures, norms to be followed during the pandemic and directed to prepare a plan to fight against COVID-19 third wave.

It also further asked the government to prepare a road map based on the positivity rate and treatment being registered in state for the last few days. The court also directed to submit the research report made by the Sero Surveillance and the COVID-19 committee.

