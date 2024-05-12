Changing Constitution is a sin, says Priyanka

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BJP, if voted to power, will change the Constitution, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the saffron party's ‘idea’ is a sin and people of the country would not allow it.

Addressing an election rally, she said the BJP leaders are going all over the country seeking 400 Lok Sabhaseats so that they can change the Constitution. "In the name of religion, dividing brothers, and sisters is a sin. It is a sin to create confusion and misleading the people in the name of religion. In the name of religion weakening democracy is also a sin," she said. Alleging that the BJP uses religion to create differences among people, Priyanka said the saffron party was trying to plant seeds in people's minds that the Congress party will take away their assets and give them to a particular section.

She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured a few billionaires. Loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore were waived off while the government never came to the rescue of farmers and other sections when in distress.

Vadra claimed that there are 70 crore people in the country who are unemployed and about 30 lakh government jobs are vacant. She said Modi’s speeches reflect his failure and hence he was resorting to false narratives.

Addressing a meeting on the last day of campaign in Tandoor under Chevella constituency, Priyanka Gandhi said since the PM does not have courage to explain what he was able to achieve in a decade, he indulges in unwarranted lies like your buffaloes, your jewelry will be snatched away. The AICC leader said that rather than discussing what was in BJP’s manifesto, the PM spoke at a stretch about Congress's manifesto without any knowledge of what was in it. Terming Revanth Reddy (RR) plus Rahul (RRR), Priyanka Gandhi felt that the duo would bring prosperity to Telangana. She reiterated that Modi and team continue to dance to the tunes of ‘Natu Natu’, but real RRR would bring in change.

Later in a roadshow held at Kamareddy, the AICC leader thundered that the ‘country has now woken up’ and people want progress, not hatred. “People want employment. Farmers want government support. Women wish to stand on their own legs. Workers want fair wages. Tell Modi that you will fight for safeguarding the Constitution and you won’t get deceived this time,” she added.