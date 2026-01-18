Cheers! liquor sales, property regns fatten TG govt coffers

Hyderabad: The State government has achieved significant growth in revenues generated from liquor sales and property registrations in December 2025.

The CAG report said 59.22 per cent of the total target of Rs 19,087 crore revenues from property taxes was achieved till December. In December 2024, it was only 41.28 per cent. Excise revenues also achieved 63.38 per cent of the target of 27,263 crores. The report said 17,507 crore revenue was generated from liquor sales till December in the 2025-2026 financial year. However, revenue from sales tax was reduced.

The CAG report said that a total of 54.38 per cent of the target of Rs 2.29 lakh crore revenues was generated till the end of December, officials said that it was a significant growth in revenues as the State could achieve only 50.76 per cent only in December in 2024. Huge liquor sales during New Year celebrations was a big advantage to the State to register huge growth in the revenues in the year-end.

The GST collection was also increased despite the Union government introducing rate rationalisation by reducing taxes on some products and services. The government is hoping that the last quarter of the current financial year would give relief from the financial crisis by generating huge revenues.