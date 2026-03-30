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Chevella MP backs locally made biomass pellet stoves

  • Created On:  30 March 2026 9:54 AM IST
Chevella MP backs locally made biomass pellet stoves
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Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy highlighted that a gasifier developed by local youth using biomass pellets would be a game-changer during situations like LPG shortages. He said on Sunday that locally fabricated stoves could be a cheap alternative for hostels and dhabas in case of a disruption in the supply of commercial LPG. To demonstrate this promising step toward sustainable energy, the JKMR Foundation youth team unveiled a biomass pellet wood gasifier in Himayatnagar under the jurisdiction of Moinabad Municipality on Sunday. The launch event drew enthusiastic participation from local hotel operators, environmental advocates, and community leaders, who praised the innovation for its practicality and eco-friendly design.

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Konda Vishweshwar ReddyBiomass Pellet StovesSustainable EnergyLPG AlternativeClean Cooking Technology
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