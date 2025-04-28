Live
- 3 boys drown in pond
- Sathya Sai Gurukulam receives excellence award
- Rs 49.54 cr fishing ban compensation distributed
- Samithva survey begins in 45 villages
- Leadership to appoint candidates to vacant positions in Corporations
- Prime Minister Modi's Amaravati visit to boost development momentum
- Indiramma Housing Scheme: High Ineligibility Rates as Government Finalises Applicants List
- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attends oath-taking ceremony of Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta
- Insta influencer arrested in city hair growth scam
- Stranded passengers protest at airport
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attends oath-taking ceremony of Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta
Highlights
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta, held at Raj Bhavan.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta, held at Raj Bhavan. Governor Shri Vishnudev Varma administered the oath of office to Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy as Lokayukta and Justice B.S. Jagjeevan Kumar as Upa-Lokayukta.
The event saw the attendance of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K. Prasad Kumar, government advisors K. Keshava Rao and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with other senior officials.
Next Story