Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attends oath-taking ceremony of Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Telangana Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta, held at Raj Bhavan. Governor Shri Vishnudev Varma administered the oath of office to Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy as Lokayukta and Justice B.S. Jagjeevan Kumar as Upa-Lokayukta.

The event saw the attendance of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K. Prasad Kumar, government advisors K. Keshava Rao and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with other senior officials.