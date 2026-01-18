Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Denounces Claims of Corruption in Singareni Collieries

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly condemned the allegations of a scam within the Singareni Collieries, dismissing reports from several newspapers suggesting that coal has gone missing. Reddy asserted that there is no tolerance for irregularities under his administration and emphasised that tenders for Singareni would only be awarded to experienced firms, ensuring complete transparency and integrity.

Speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Khammam worth ₹362 crore, Reddy stated, "Some newspapers are spreading propaganda that a scam has occurred in Singareni. There is no room for irregularities in this government. We have not allowed any irregularities during the two years of Congress rule."

The Chief Minister expressed concern that such misinformation not only misleads the public but also empowers political opponents, whom he referred to as Maricha and Subahu. He urged the media to resolve any disputes privately, rather than involving government matters, and called for journalists to seek clarifications directly from him before publishing any news about his ministers.

"I will be available 24 hours a day to provide details to the media," Reddy stated. "If news about our ministers is published without proper verification, it damages my reputation and fosters misconceptions about my leadership. There will be no compromise on such matters."