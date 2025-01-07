Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over the Demise of Padma Shri Jagdish Mittal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of renowned artist, art curator, and Padma Shri awardee Jagdish Mittal. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister highlighted Mittal’s invaluable contributions to preserving and promoting Indian art and heritage.

"Jagdish Mittal’s tireless efforts to safeguard and encourage Indian art are unparalleled. His work will remain a treasure for generations of artists, art enthusiasts, and historians," the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister also lauded the legacy of the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art, established in Hyderabad. He noted that the museum serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing India’s rich artistic heritage to the world and acting as a significant resource for cultural preservation.

Conveying his deepest sympathies, the Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Mittal’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Jagdish Mittal’s passing marks the end of an era in the field of Indian art, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.



