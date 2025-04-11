Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes at the statue of the social reformer in Amberpet, Hyderabad.

Prior to the tribute, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, inspected a site near Necklace Road, close to the IMAX theatre, for the proposed installation of a new statue of Mahatma Phule. He directed officials to conduct a detailed survey of the area and prepare a comprehensive plan for the statue’s installation.

Several dignitaries participated in the event alongside the Chief Minister, including advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, city mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and other public representatives and officials.