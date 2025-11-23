Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reviews Arrangements for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted an inspection of the preparations for the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City. Scheduled for December 8 and 9, the event promises to draw representatives from across the globe.

During his review, the Chief Minister offered multiple recommendations to the organising officials, emphasising the need for arrangements at an international standard. He underscored the anticipated attendance of various ambassadors and urged that all delegates receive a seamless experience, free from complications.

In a bid to maintain security and exclusivity, the Chief Minister stated that access to the summit will be strictly controlled, with entry granted only to those possessing passes. He reiterated that individuals unconnected to the summit should not be permitted entry under any circumstances.