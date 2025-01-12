Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Unveils Chennamaneni’s Autobiography ‘Uniki’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a momentous literary event as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the autobiography of veteran politician Chennamaneni under the title Uniki (Existence). The book launch, held in Hyderabad, was attended by prominent leaders, intellectuals, and literary enthusiasts, making it a significant cultural occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy praised Chennamaneni’s contributions to society and politics, describing him as a visionary leader who had played a pivotal role in shaping Telangana’s political and cultural landscape. He emphasized that Uniki offers readers a rare glimpse into the life of a statesman who dedicated his life to public service and the betterment of the region.

In his autobiography, Chennamaneni chronicles his journey, sharing personal anecdotes, challenges, and triumphs that defined his career. The book also reflects on his deep connection with Telangana’s socio-political fabric, shedding light on significant historical events and his active role in them.

The event saw an enthusiastic response from the audience, with discussions centered around the importance of documenting personal histories to preserve the rich legacy of Telangana’s leaders. CM Revanth Reddy urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Chennamaneni’s life and work, highlighting the values of perseverance and commitment evident in his narrative.

Uniki is expected to resonate with a wide range of readers, offering insights into the personal and professional life of a leader who remains an integral part of Telangana’s history. The autobiography is now available for readers across the state.