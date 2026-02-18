Chief Minister Sri A.Revanth Reddy departs from Mumbai to Delhi

The Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy has departed from Mumbai to New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive in the national capital at 5:00 PM today.

The Chief Minister will attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at 7:30 PM tonight. The dinner is being organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on the occasion of the AI Impact Summit–2026.

Tomorrow morning, the Chief Minister, along with Hon’ble Minister for IT,Industries Sri Sridhar Babu, will participate in the inaugural session of the AI Impact Summit–2026.