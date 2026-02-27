Chief Priest of Chilukuru Sri Balaji Temple Soundarajan Passes Away

The chief priest of the renowned Chilukuru Sri Balaji Temple in Hyderabad Soundarajan passed away. Family members confirmed he had been unwell for some time and breathed his last, prompting deep sorrow among devotees. The temple is popular among youth, job seekers, and students aspiring to go abroad, who visit with special devotion.

Soundararajan played a vital role in providing spiritual guidance, adhering strictly to the temple’s traditions and customs. He was known for his efforts to maintain the temple’s traditional system, avoiding the hundi system, and frequently expressed his belief that the temple should remain free from commercialisation.

He was cherished for his affectionate approach and willingness to listen to devotees’ problems. Political and spiritual leaders have expressed their condolences, while devotees are paying their respects at the temple. The last rites are expected to be conducted in the presence of family members.