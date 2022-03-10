Child marriages prevented to some extent with Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak: Gangula Kamalakar

Child marriages in the state have been prevented to some extent with Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, the schemes which have been launched by the Telangana government.



During the question and answer session, the minister responded to the legislative assembly members. He said that so far, 10,26,396 people benefitted with both Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak of which 4,87,346 were people from Backward Classes, 1,21,639 from scheduled tribes, 2,10,676 from minority department, 2,06,735 from scheduled caste were benefitted from the scheme.

The government has spent 8,673.67 crores on the schemes including Rs 4,355 crores released by the BC welfare department, Rs 1,682 crores released by minority department, Rs 1,660 crores released by SC welfare department.

The minister added that these schemes helped to reduce child marriages in the state and the same matter was reported in National Family Health Survey.