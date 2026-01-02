Children’s Film Festival inaugurated at IMC–MANUU

Hyderabad: Films based on learning play a vital role in nurturing imagination, empathy and critical thinking among students,” said Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday in the inaugural function of the International Film Festival.

The Registrar also released the MANUU Calendar 2026 in the presence of Praveen Nagda, Director, Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2) and KidzCINEMA. The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of MANUU is hosting the Film Festival in association with C2F2 and KidzCINEMA Film Festival.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed appreciated the active participation of students from MANUU Model School. He highlighted that all three Model School’s of MANUU operating at Hyderabad, Nuh and Darbhanga are performing exceptionally well in academics and co-curricular activities.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Praveen Nagda, Director of C2F2 and KidzCINEMA, in his address highlighted the importance of providing young audiences with quality international cinema that encourages creativity and global awareness. He appreciated MANUU’s commitment to promoting children’s cinema and fostering cultural exchange through film. He

Earlier, welcoming the participants, Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC, emphasised the growing importance of cinema as an academic and pedagogical tool, stating that films not only entertain but also educate, sensitise, and broaden the worldview of learners. Initiatives like the Children’s Film Festival help bridge the gap between classroom learning and creative expression, he noted.

Mohammed Mujahid Ali, Festival Convener and Producer (IMC), convened the event. Dr Mohd Mustafa Ali Sarwari, University PRO, elaborated on the concept and significance of the calendar 2026, highlighting how it showcases the inspiring journeys of MANUU alumni. Omar Azmi, Producer, and Muhammad Ghulam Ahmad, Graphic Artist, were also felicitated in recognition of their creative contributions and efforts for designing the MANUU Calendar and Diary, respectively.

The event concluded with a special film screening, marking the formal commencement of the Children’s Film Festival, which will continue for 3 days with a curated selection of national and international films.