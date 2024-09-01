Chinnonipalli Village Faces Flood Threat; Villagers Appeal for Immediate Government Action

Gadwal: Chinnonipalli village is in a state of fear and anxiety as continuous heavy rains have led to a dangerous rise in water levels in the nearby reservoir. The reservoir, which had previously filled due to earlier rains, has now received additional water from overflowing canals and streams, putting the village at risk of flooding.



Late last night, as floodwaters surged into the reservoir, concerned villagers gathered near the reservoir embankment to assess whether the water would overflow into their village. The situation was tense, with water dangerously close to breaching the banks. However, local Sub-Inspector (SI) arrived promptly, inspected the situation, and reassured the villagers that the water was not yet spilling over. The SI also coordinated with the contractor to take immediate action, and after a thorough inspection of the nearby streams, assured the villagers that efforts would be made to prevent water from entering the village. This provided some relief to the villagers, though their anxiety persists due to the continuing rains and flowing streams.

Adding to their distress, heavy rains last night caused a large power line to snap and fall into the backwaters of the Chinnonipalli reservoir. Authorities have warned villagers to avoid the area. Additionally, a single-phase transformer near the Kinnigari Temple has been out of service for two days, leaving the village without electricity. The lack of power has exacerbated the situation, with residents struggling without light and fearing the presence of mosquitoes, insects, and snakes. Some villagers have had to relocate to other villages for safety.

The displaced farmers of Chinnonipalli, who sacrificed their land for the reservoir 19 years ago, are now facing dire circumstances. They have lost everything, and the promises made to them, such as the construction of houses or even temporary shelters, have not been fulfilled. Villagers are lamenting that the previous BRS government failed to deliver on its promises, leaving them in this desperate situation.

However, there is hope that the current Congress-led government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will take swift action to bring justice to the people of Chinnonipalli. The villagers are clinging to the belief that the government will finally address their needs and alleviate their suffering.