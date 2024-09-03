Gadwal: Chinnonipalli Village Faces Submergence Threat Due to Nettempadu Reservoir; Villagers Appeal for Immediate Action.The residents of Chinnonipalli village in Gattu Mandal are urgently appealing to the district administration for assistance as their village is facing the threat of submergence due to the Nettempadu Reservoir project. Despite efforts by authorities over the past 15 days to divert water through canals, the situation remains critical as water continues to inundate the village.

The Nettempadu project, which began in 2005, remains incomplete, and the compensation rates provided to affected villagers are outdated and insufficient in today's economic conditions. The villagers express that if they had received the compensation earlier, they could have built new homes and settled down. However, due to the significant rise in prices of materials and other essentials, the current rates are no longer viable.

The villagers are requesting that the government to apply the current GO (Government Order) that includes the six-anchor package to their situation, as was done in the Vattem project. They also demand that all necessary facilities be provided at the R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) center, including the settlement of shifting charges and support for over 60 individuals who have yet to receive their rightful compensation.

Additionally, the villagers ask that the reservoir be properly maintained and the project completed without further delay. They also appeal for the allotment of plots to all eligible youth aged 18 years and above, and for full land compensation to be promptly paid to the farmers according to the new GO, ensuring justice for all affected parties.

This pressing issue has been brought to the attention of the district administration, and the residents of Chinnonipalli hope for swift and decisive action to protect their village from submergence and to secure their future.