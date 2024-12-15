  • Menu
Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil

Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil
Megastar Chiranjeevi paid a visit to Allu Arjun's residence today for a lunch meeting, offering support to his nephew amid the ongoing legal challenges.

Hyderabad : Megastar Chiranjeevi paid a visit to Allu Arjun's residence today for a lunch meeting, offering support to his nephew amid the ongoing legal challenges. The meeting comes as Allu Arjun continues to deal with the aftermath of his alleged involvement in the tragic stampede incident at Sadhya Theatre.

Chiranjeevi's visit is seen as a significant gesture of solidarity within the family during this challenging period. Allu Arjun, recently granted interim bail, is awaiting completion of the release formalities as Chanchalguda Jail officials reportedly have yet to receive his bail documents.

The lunch meeting is expected to be a moment of reassurance for Allu Arjun and his family, as Chiranjeevi extends his encouragement. Fans of the actors are closely following these developments, expressing their unwavering support for the "Pushpa" star.

The legal proceedings, including the adjournment of the quash petition hearing to December 21, have further intensified public interest in the case. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s visit underscores the strength of family ties in difficult times.

