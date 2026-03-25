Choppadandi farmers get assurance of timely irrigation water supply

Karimnagar: Assuring farmers that no crop would be allowed to wither, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam on Tuesday said that irrigation water would be supplied till the last acre in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged farmers not to panic and stated that steps were being taken to ensure adequate water supply to protect standing crops from drying up. Earlier in the day, the MLA met State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and ENC Ramesh Babu at their office in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, he requested the authorities to release water from the Gayatri Pump House into the flood canal to meet the irrigation needs of farmers in the region.

Responding positively, the Minister directed officials to release water into the flood canal.

He assured the MLA that water would be released from the Gayatri Pump House within the next two days. Thanking the Minister for the prompt response, Satyam expressed gratitude for issuing necessary orders keeping in view the interests of the farming community.