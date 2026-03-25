  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Choppadandi farmers get assurance of timely irrigation water supply

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 11:51 AM IST
Choppadandi farmers get assurance of timely irrigation water supply
X

Karimnagar: Assuring farmers that no crop would be allowed to wither, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam on Tuesday said that irrigation water would be supplied till the last acre in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged farmers not to panic and stated that steps were being taken to ensure adequate water supply to protect standing crops from drying up. Earlier in the day, the MLA met State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and ENC Ramesh Babu at their office in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, he requested the authorities to release water from the Gayatri Pump House into the flood canal to meet the irrigation needs of farmers in the region.

Responding positively, the Minister directed officials to release water into the flood canal.

He assured the MLA that water would be released from the Gayatri Pump House within the next two days. Thanking the Minister for the prompt response, Satyam expressed gratitude for issuing necessary orders keeping in view the interests of the farming community.

Tags

Irrigation Water SupplyChoppadandi MLAGayatri Pump HouseKarimnagar FarmersUttam Kumar Reddy
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Borewell Drilling Damages Pune Metro Tunnel, Case Filed Against Contractor And Homeowner

A borewell drilling incident damages a Pune Metro tunnel, prompting police action against the contractor and homeowner over safety violations.

Borewell Drilling Damages Pune Metro Tunnel, Case Filed Against Contractor And Homeowner

National News

More
Share it
X