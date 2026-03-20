Cinematography Minister Komatireddy skips Gaddar Awards ceremony

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stayed away from the prestigious Gaddar Awards ceremony held in Hyderabad, drawing attention in political and film circles.

The event was attended by Chief Minister , Deputy Chief Minister , and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who participated in the festival and presented awards to prominent personalities from the film industry. Despite holding the cinematography portfolio, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s absence from the festival became a talking point. However, no official reason was immediately provided for his absence.

The Gaddar Awards, named after revolutionary balladeer , celebrate excellence in cinema and honor contributions to the film industry. However, it may be recalled that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s recent remarks regarding the TPCC chief position and reported anger of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.