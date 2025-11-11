CITU Urges Collector to Release Pending Salaries of Government School Sweepers Immediately

Gadwal: CITU district vice president Upper Narasimha demanded that the District Collector immediately release the three months’ pending salaries of sweepers working in government schools across the district. Speaking to the media on Monday, during the Praja Vani program, Narasimha submitted a representation to the District Collector urging swift action.

He stated that although the government had released funds for the sweepers’ salaries for this academic year, the employees have still not received payment due to negligence by the district administration. He alleged that despite the government releasing salaries nearly three months ago, the DEO and CPO offices failed to process them on time, citing administrative delays and lack of coordination.

“The officials keep shifting responsibility from one office to another—first the DEO’s office, then the CPO’s office, and now the Collector’s office. This shows a serious lack of coordination within the district administration,” Narasimha said.

He criticized the administration for its irresponsible attitude toward low-paid workers who continue to perform their duties despite health issues and increased workloads. “Even after bringing the issue to the Collector’s attention four times through Praja Vani, no action has been taken. If salaries are not even paid properly to those working in government schools, how can we speak of good governance?” he questioned.

Narasimha urged the Collector to understand the hardships of the sweepers and ensure that the pending three months’ wages are immediately credited to their accounts. He also demanded that the remaining two months’ salaries be paid without further delay.

CITU leaders including Town President Raghu, Darur Mandal Convener Lakshman, Co-convener Esanna, and workers Linganna, Anjaneyulu, Fatima, Babanna, Babunaidu, and Narasimha participated in the program.