CITU Urges Massive Participation in Nationwide General Strike on July 9 Against Anti-Labour Policies

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called upon all sections of the working class to actively participate and make the Nationwide General Strike on July 9, 2025, a grand success. The call was issued by CITU district president A. Venkataswamy and secretary V.V. Narasimha, who urged workers across sectors to oppose the anti-labour policies of the central government.

Speaking at the CITU district office in Gadwal on Wednesday, the leaders released a special General Strike Booklet in preparation for the strike. The event was attended by trade union members and activists from various sectors, including workers from Sanghala and Marlapalli villages.

The leaders stated that this strike is being organized nationwide following a joint call by central trade unions against the labour law amendments introduced by the central government. They emphasized that the hard-earned labour rights achieved through decades of struggle and sacrifice are being undone in the name of “four labour codes.” These new laws, they claimed, are designed to take away the fundamental rights of workers, including the right to form unions.

They criticized the central government for amending labour laws to favor corporate interests, arguing that the amendments aim to make union registration more difficult and isolate workers from union activities. “The Centre is trying to expand capitalist exploitation by weakening labour protections and silencing workers’ voices,” they warned.

CITU accused the central government of pushing pro-corporate policies under the guise of "Ease of Doing Business," which in reality aim to destroy trade unions, deny minimum wages, and remove social security schemes for workers. They alleged that the Centre is dividing the working class through political and communal strategies while handing over national wealth to corporate forces.

The leaders reiterated that the July 9 strike is a united resistance against these anti-worker, pro-corporate policies. They called upon not just industrial workers but also farmers, agricultural labourers, sanitation workers, construction workers, mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers, and hostel staff to join the strike in large numbers and make their voices heard.

Among those present at the event were:

Uppair Narasimha, CITU District Vice President,

Thimmappa, Gadwal Mandal President of VOEL Union,

Ananda Raju, District General Secretary of Hostel Workers’ Union,

Raju and Padma, Government School Sanitation Workers,

Ravi, Sharabanna, and Devanna, Gram Panchayat Workers,

Shiva and Harikrishna, Building Construction Workers,

Sunitha and Govindamma, Mid-Day Meal Workers,

Shivamma and Suseela, ASHA Workers,

Rameshwaramma and Saraswati, Hostel Workers,

Ramakrishna and Beesanna,and Farmers.

The CITU leaders concluded by urging all sectors to stand united and ensure that the July 9 general strike becomes a strong message of worker solidarity and resistance to exploitation.