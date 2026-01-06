City dwellers’ lives hang by a thread as banned Chinese manja sold unabatedly

Hyderabad: The use of Chinese manja, a synthetic nylon string, poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife and the environment. Despite bans, a number of shop managements indulged in selling the Chinese manja during the festive season of Sankranti. To prevent untoward incidents, the city police continued to raid on the shops and registered cases.

It has been observed that the illegal sale of Chinese manja continues unabated across the city’s kite market situated in Begum Bazaar, Dhoolpet and Mangalhat areas.

The demand for manja continues as the kite-flying reaches a peak in the season of Sankranti. Though the Chinese manja causes injuries and deaths to both humans and birds, the demand for manja continues to soar as the sale of manja among retailers and kite-flying reaches a peak in the season.

According to observers, the banned thread is cheap compared to other threads. The manja, costs between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for a reel of 4,000 metres, is more durable when kites get entangled in fights. Another reason why people are using synthetic manja is that cotton manja is more expensive. The cotton manja is made out of pure cotton thread and a lot of craftsmanship is needed in making the manja which is sold at a high price.

Meanwhile, after the series of recent accidents involving two-wheeler riders triggered, the City police has intensified crackdown. In several instances, sharp strings snapped from rooftops and trees and wrapped around the necks of motorists, leading to deep cuts and heavy bleeding. Cyberabad police recently booked as many as 53 cases so far against sellers of illegal Chinese manja.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday said that there will be zero tolerance for Chinese Manja, which is already banned in Telangana.

The commissioner said “Chinese manja is a silent killer that has caused serious injuries and even deaths of pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, birds, and animals.”

Hyderabad Police has formed special teams to curb its illegal manufacture, storage, transport, and sale. Any person found manufacturing or selling Chinese manja will face strict legal action, which will be taken very seriously.

“If you see anyone using Chinese manja, please stop them and create awareness about its dangers. Be a responsible citizen and inform the police about its sale. A timely intervention can prevent a tragedy. Let us celebrate the kite festival safely and humanely,” said Sajjanar.

On ‘X’, Sajjanar posted “Apan Hyderabad mein aisa bolte – China ka samaan ‘chale toh chand tak, warna shaam tak.’ Par Chinese manja? Bhai, poori guarantee se jaan ko danger. Bike pe jaate hue gardan pe manja laga, socho kya hota?” Isliye bol rahe hum - Chinese manja = danger.”

On Monday, in a proactive move to protect citizens from accidents caused by deadly Chinese manja, South Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, initiated the installation of Chinese manja safety rods on two-wheeler vehicles.

As part of this special safety drive, hundreds of safety rods were distributed and fitted to two-wheelers, aiming to prevent fatal injuries to riders and pedestrians.