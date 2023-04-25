City to host Food Conclave on April 29

Hyderabad: As the world marches ahead with advancements in technology, medicine, and other fields, it's time for India to accelerate growth in the agri-food sector. With a population of about 1.4 billion people, the country has the potential to become a global food bowl, providing food not only for its own people but also for the rest of the world.

The Food Conclave, themed "Envisioning India's Decade in the Agri-Food Sector", an exclusive annual event hosted by the government of Telangana, is slated to be held on April 29 bringing together top industry leaders, academic experts, and food producer organisations (FPOs) in the Indian agri-food sector.

With a focus on envisioning India's decade in the agri-food sector, this forum aims to identify growth opportunities and exchange ideas and solutions that will drive innovation and progress in the agri-food sector.